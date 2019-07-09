Image copyright AFP

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said the controversial bill that would have allowed extradition to the Chinese mainland "is dead".

In a press conference on Tuesday, Ms Lam said the government's work on the bill had been a "total failure".

But she stopped short of saying it had been withdrawn completely, as protesters have been demanding.

The bill had sparked weeks of unrest in the city and the government had already suspended it indefinitely.

Demonstrations had turned violent, with police using teargas and protesters storming the parliament.

Critics of the bill argue it could undermine the territory's judiciary independence and could be used to target critics of the Chinese government in Beijing.

Hong Kong, a former British colony, is part of China but run under a "one country, two systems" arrangement that guarantees it a level of autonomy. It has its own judiciary, and a separate legal system from mainland China.