Police in Hong Kong have fired tear gas as they moved in to evict protesters who stormed and ransacked parliament.

The activists had occupied the Legislative Council (LegCo) building for hours after breaking away from a much larger protest on the anniversary of Hong Kong's transfer of sovereignty to China from Britain.

At midnight, (16:00 GMT) hundreds of police charged towards the building after warning protesters to clear it.

It follows weeks of unrest in the city.

Hundreds of thousands took part in the earlier protest - the latest rally against a controversial extradition law.

Dozens of demonstrators smashed their way through the glass facade of LegCo. They were joined inside by hundreds more after police vacated the building during the evening.

Inside, they defaced the emblem of Hong Kong in the central chamber, raised the old British colonial flag, spray-painted messages across the walls, and shattered furniture.