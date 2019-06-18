Deadly earthquake hits China's Sichuan province

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Several buildings collapsed, trapping people underneath

At least 12 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in a strong earthquake which shook the south-western Chinese province of Sichuan.

The 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Yibin in Changning County, south-east of the provincial capital Chengdu, late on Monday, officials said.

It was followed by several powerful aftershocks.

TV footage showed rescuers pulling injured people from the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Rescuers worked through the night to free survivors from rubble

More than 4,000 people have had to be relocated because their homes were destroyed or damaged, state media reported.

China Central Television showed the aftermath of a landslide that had blocked a road and left a lorry engulfed in debris.

Image copyright Reuters/CCTV Image caption TV pictures showed a landslide caused by the earthquake

Several major roads were damaged including the highway between Yibin city and Xuyong county, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

In Chengdu, an early warning system triggered a siren that wailed across the city about a minute before the earthquake struck, Xinhua said.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Rescue teams are bringing in emergency supplies

More than 500 firefighters have been deployed to the area and rescue teams are bringing in 5,000 tents, 10,000 folding cots and other supplies, the authorities said.

Sichuan is regularly hit by earthquakes.

In 2008 more than 87,000 people were killed in a 7.9 magnitude tremor 80km (50 miles) north-west of Chengdu.

In 2017 a 7.0-magnitude quake also north of Chengdu killed more than 20 people.

Image copyright EPA Image caption More than 100 people have been injured, officials said

