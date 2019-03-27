Image copyright Reuters Image caption Meng Hongwei, who was arrested while visiting China last September, is accused of taking bribes

Meng Hongwei, the former Chinese head of Interpol, will be prosecuted in his home country for allegedly taking bribes, China's Communist Party says.

He has also been expelled from the party and stripped of all government positions, according to the party's watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

Mr Meng's disappearance in September prompted international concern.

He was reported missing by his wife during a trip back to China.

The 65-year-old, who had been living in France, resigned as Interpol president after being detained by the Chinese authorities.

In October, Chinese authorities said Mr Meng was being investigated over suspected bribe-taking.