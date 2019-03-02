Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Mr Trump now plans a summit with China's Xi Jinping about trade

US President Donald Trump has asked China to "immediately" lift all tariffs on US agricultural products.

In a tweet, the president said he made the request because "we are moving along nicely with Trade discussions".

Mr Trump has delayed tariffs scheduled for 1 March on Chinese goods due to progress in talks.

He has long complained about the country's trading practices, and has imposed tariffs totalling more than $250bn (£189bn) on Chinese goods.

China has responded in kind, placing tariffs on $110bn of US products and accusing the US of starting "the largest trade war in economic history".

I have asked China to immediately remove all Tariffs on our agricultural products (including beef, pork, etc.) based on the fact that we are moving along nicely with Trade discussions.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

....and I did not increase their second traunch of Tariffs to 25% on March 1st. This is very important for our great farmers - and me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

Last month Mr Trump said the two countries were "very very close" to signing a new trade agreement, saying they had made "substantial progress" following a Washington summit.

While a rise in import duties on Chinese goods from 10% to 25% was due to come into effect on 1 March, the US is now planning a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The trade war has prompted worries in financial markets about the impact on the global economy.

The International Monetary Fund warned the trade war risked making the world a "poorer and more dangerous place" in its assessment on world growth last October.