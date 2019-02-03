China

In pictures: Rodrigo Duterte and Kim Jong-un impersonators cause a stir

  • 3 February 2019
Impersonators Howard X (L) and Cresencio Extreme in Hong Kong, China, 3 February 2019 Image copyright EPA

It might look like Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have been out and about on the streets of Hong Kong, posing for pictures and toasting one another over a fried chicken dinner.

But, on closer inspection, it turns out the pair are in fact a couple of impersonators.

Meet the men who go by the names of Cresencio Extreme (a Mr Duterte lookalike), and Howard X (a Mr Kim double).

Howard X (L) and Cresencio Extreme are greeted by Filipino maids outside a Jollibee fried chicken restaurant in Hong Kong Image copyright EPA
Image caption The pair, brandishing fake rifles, were greeted by staff and members of the public as they arrived at the fried chicken restaurant
A Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte impersonator (centre left), who goes by the name Cresencio Extreme, listens to a North Korean leader Kim Jong-un impersonator (centre right), who goes by the name Howard X, as they attend a church service in the Central district of Hong Kong, 3 February 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption They joined Sunday mass at St Joseph's Church, with Cresencio Extreme (L) dressed in the type of white shirt that has become a signature of Mr Duterte
A Rodrigo Duterte impersonator (C), who goes by the name Cresencio Extreme, poses for photos as he attends a church service in the Central district of Hong Kong, 3 February 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The Mr Duterte lookalike sparked a frenzy and a fair amount of confusion at the church in central Hong Kong as he was mobbed by worshippers
A Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte impersonator (C), who goes by the name Cresencio Extreme, and a North Korean leader Kim Jong-un impersonator, who goes by the name Howard X Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption "Is that Duterte?" Some were never going to fall for it, saying the impersonator appeared too young to be the Philippine leader
Impersonators Howard X (L) and Cresencio Extreme in Hong Kong, China, 3 February 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption The two appeared to hit it off as they tucked in to a portion of fried chicken during their dinner date on Sunday
The Dutertes Image copyright EPA
Image caption Mr Duterte (L) and 'Mr Duterte'
Kim Jong-un and a lookalike Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Mr Kim (L) and 'Mr Kim'

All images subject to copyright.

