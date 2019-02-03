Image copyright EPA

It might look like Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have been out and about on the streets of Hong Kong, posing for pictures and toasting one another over a fried chicken dinner.

But, on closer inspection, it turns out the pair are in fact a couple of impersonators.

Meet the men who go by the names of Cresencio Extreme (a Mr Duterte lookalike), and Howard X (a Mr Kim double).

Image copyright EPA Image caption The pair, brandishing fake rifles, were greeted by staff and members of the public as they arrived at the fried chicken restaurant

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption They joined Sunday mass at St Joseph's Church, with Cresencio Extreme (L) dressed in the type of white shirt that has become a signature of Mr Duterte

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Mr Duterte lookalike sparked a frenzy and a fair amount of confusion at the church in central Hong Kong as he was mobbed by worshippers

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption "Is that Duterte?" Some were never going to fall for it, saying the impersonator appeared too young to be the Philippine leader

Image copyright EPA Image caption The two appeared to hit it off as they tucked in to a portion of fried chicken during their dinner date on Sunday

Image copyright EPA Image caption Mr Duterte (L) and 'Mr Duterte'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Kim (L) and 'Mr Kim'

All images subject to copyright.