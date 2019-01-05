China's Harbin ice festival in pictures
- 5 January 2019
One of the world's largest ice festivals has opened in north-eastern China, featuring frozen castles, glistening snow sculptures and lots of snowmen.
All photographs subject to copyright as marked.