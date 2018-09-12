A man has driven a car into a busy square in southern China, killing at least three people and injuring 43, local government officials say.

The car drove into the square in Hengyang city, Hunan province, at 19:40 local time (12:40 BST). Local media say that some victims appeared to have been stabbed.

The driver, who has a criminal record, has been detained, officials say.

Officials have not said whether the incident is terror related.

Video footage from the scene on Chinese media shows people running out of a packed square.

Others kneel down to help or carry the injured away, as bodies lie on the ground.