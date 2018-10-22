Hong Kong-Zhuhai bridge: World's longest sea bridge in pictures
The 55km bridge and tunnel linking Hong Kong to mainland China opens on Tuesday after years of delays.
-
Reuters
Stretching more than 55km (34 miles), the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge spans the Pearl River Delta and is an unparalleled engineering feat.
-
Getty Images
From end to end, including its two link roads, the bridge is about 20 times the length of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
-
Reuters
The structure is designed to withstand earthquakes, the seasonal typhoons which tear through the region and accidental ship strikes.
-
AFP
To allow ships to continue passing through the estuary, the bridge plunges underwater for 6.7km midway, via two artificial islands.
-
Reuters
The project also crosses the flight path of Hong Kong's international airport. That meant engineers had to stay within a strict height limitation.
-
Reuters
Construction on the project began in 2009 but has been marred by delays and safety concerns. It has repeatedly overshot its budget, ultimately costing more than $20bn (£15.3bn).
-
AFP
The original opening date had been set for 2016 and even the actual opening this month had not been confirmed until just before it happened.
-
Reuters
The bridge has not only overshot budget and schedule but also taken a deadly toll on the workforce. Hong Kong and mainland Chinese authorities have each reported nine worker deaths during the work.
-
AFP
The bridge connects three very different parts of China - the two Special Administrative Regions of Macau and Hong Kong and the mainland. That means the project stretches across different legal and political systems.
-
Reuters
Buses and commercial vehicles will carry passengers and freight over the bridge. Local taxis are not allowed on it and only a few private cars will get a permit to cross.
-
EPA
Travelling between Hong Kong and the mainland requires passing border controls. Two immigration centres have been built to process bridge users.
-
Reuters
Why has it been built? To save time. The land journey around the delta takes at least four hours - the new bridge is to cut it to a mere 30 minutes.
-
Reuters
But some in Hong Kong have questioned the purpose of the bridge, saying no-one really needed it and that it's largely an attempt to symbolically bring Hong Kong closer to the mainland.