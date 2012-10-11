Image caption Beijing, Tokyo and Taipei all claim the East China Sea islands

Newspapers in China report the latest moves between China and Japan in the East China Sea islands row, as well as Taiwan's National Day speech.

China Daily, Beijing News and others say Beijing's Foreign Ministry urged Tokyo to resume negotiations with China over the dispute in response to a Kyodo news agency report indicating Tokyo may "acknowledge" China's claim to the islands to ease tension.

But China Daily says: "Analysts said Tokyo's so-called acknowledgement shows little sincerity toward repairing the bilateral ties that have been soured by its 'nationalisation' of the islands, and it is only the latest move to rationalise its illegal 'purchase'."

Japan bought three of the islands - known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China - from their private Japanese owner in September.

The Global Times' bilingual editorial says: "We think there is no possibility of Japan making any substantial compromise with China over Diaoyu at this time."

"But this gesture also signals a new development in Sino-Japanese relations. Tokyo's arrogance has been dampened, while China is getting the upper hand in its tussle with Japan."

The papers also report the absence of top Chinese finance officials from the IMF and World Bank meeting in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, the Global Times and Hong Kong's Ming Pao Daily News report a Japanese parliamentary delegation cancelled their participation in Taiwan's National Day ceremony on Wednesday after they learned in advance President Ma Ying-jeou was to reiterate Taiwan's claim over the same group of islands in his address.

Mr Ma said all parties involved should seek a peaceful solution to the dispute, said the report, and co-operate in exploring resources around the islands, known as Diaoyutai in Taiwan.

China Daily focuses on Mr Ma's pledge to improve cross-strait relations, including a "through amendment" to 20-year-old legislation that governs interaction between people in Taiwan and mainland China.

A second Chinese editorial in the Global Times lambasts online discussion in China about the Kuomintang government before it retreated to Taiwan in 1949, saying any attempts to glorify it were "fabricating history".

It said Taiwan was now relying on an "economic blood transfusion" from China.

China Daily and People's Daily continue coverage of the US congressional warning that Chinese telecom firms Huawei and ZTE pose a security threat to America.

A front-page commentary in People's Daily Overseas Edition says the House Intelligence Committee report "highlights the Cold War mindset of the US".

The Global Times and the Beijing Times report a court in Chongqing began to hear a judicial review of a case in which 25-year-old former village official Ren Jianyu was sentenced to two years of "re-education through labour" in August 2011 without trial.

Hong Kong's Ming Pao Daily News and Sing Tao Daily say Mr Ren was sent to a labour camp after he posted messages on microblogs accusing disgraced former Chongqing party chief Bo Xilai of bringing the Cultural Revolution back to China with his "red songs" campaign.

Police initially detained him on suspicion of inciting subversion, said the reports.

China Daily and Beijing News say the cabinet urged Chinese cities to make public transport development a priority. The State Council said China's public transport system had failed to meet the public's needs.

Private funds should be encouraged to invest in public transport, said the reports.

Shanghai Daily and Guangzhou's Southern Metropolis Daily say a 16-year-old boy in southern Zhongshan city turned himself in for making hoax bomb threats that grounded two Air China domestic flights heading for Beijing.

The flights, originating from Lhasa and Nanchang, were grounded on Tuesday after police in Beijing received anonymous bomb threats. The reports said the boy "had apparent symptoms of psychosis".