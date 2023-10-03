Bangkok: Three die and 14-year-old held over Siam Paragon mall shooting
- Published
Three people have been killed in a shooting at a luxury shopping mall in the centre of the capital, Bangkok, Thai officials say.
Four other people were injured in the incident, including a foreign national.
A suspect, 14, has been arrested after surrendering. He had been using a handgun, police said.
The prime minister said the situation had been brought under control and police were clearing the scene, according to the AFP news agency.
Footage on social media earlier showed shoppers running out of the centre, which was quickly evacuated and had its doors closed.
Nearby Siam metro station was also shut.
People posted videos, apparently taken from inside the mall. In one, four loud noises which sound like gunshots can be clearly heard in the busy complex.
Witnesses also said they had taken to hiding inside shops and bathrooms.