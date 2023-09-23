James Nachtwey: The last of the great photojournalists

"I think it's fine to be asked if we have agendas and biases, I think that's a very good question. And I think we should be ready with a good answer. We should have thought about that and understood it ourselves. I've rarely covered a war where I don't have a very strong opinion about who's the aggressor and who's the victim, and where right and wrong plays out. That doesn't mean I'm going to create propaganda for anyone, it doesn't mean I'm going to falsify my images."