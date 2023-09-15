What anger over top influencer says about China today

Li - who first rose to fame in 2017 when he started hosting online sales sessions on shopping platform Taobao - is one of China's most successful salesmen. He hawks a a range of products from food to cosmetics and homeware, and reportedly sells millions of dollars' worth of items every night. He earned the moniker Lipstick King by once selling 150,000 lipsticks within five minutes. Over the years, Li has garnered some 150 million followers across multiple platforms - that number has shrunk since his controversial comments.