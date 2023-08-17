Malaysia air crash: Deaths feared as plane hits motorway
A number of people are feared dead after a private jet crashed into a road while attempting to land in Malaysia.
Police told Reuters and AFP that two motorists and eight people on board the plane were killed when it hit Guthrie Highway near Elmina.
The aviation authority, CAAM, however did not confirm the toll.
The plane, a Beechcraft Model 390, was travelling from Langkawi to Selangor and was attempting to land when it crashed.
Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan told Reuters that the aircraft lost contact with the air traffic control tower two minutes before it was due to touch down at Selangor's Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport.
"There was no emergency call, the aircraft had been given clearance to land," he said.
The aviation authority's chief executive, Norazman Mahmud, said: "A total of six passengers and two flight crew were on board and their conditions have yet to be confirmed."
A witness told Reuters that he had been working on site as an engineer when he heard an explosion. He went to where the crash happened and saw injured people.
Mohamad Syahmie Mohamad Hashim, a former member of the Malaysian Air Force, told AFP that he saw the plane flying erratically.
"Not long after that I heard a loud boom," he said.
"I sped towards the location and saw the remains of an aircraft. I couldn't do anything."