Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre's son charged with murder
Renowned Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre's son has been charged with murder for killing and dismembering a man in Thailand.
Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 29, pleaded guilty to the murder of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, 44, in a Thai court on Monday.
Police discovered parts of Arrieta's body at a landfill in the southern island of Koh Phangan last week.
Mr Sancho told Spanish news agency EFE he had been a "hostage"to Arrieta who was obsessed with him.
The YouTube chef went to a Koh Phangan police station last Thursday to report that Arrieta was missing, local media reported. Koh Phangan is a popular beach destination known for its raucous 'full moon' parties.
Mr Sancho filed the report shortly after human remains were discovered by trash collectors that morning, with more discovered the following day at the same location.
Through DNA tests, police determined that the remains were those of Arrieta. Questioned again by police on Friday, Mr Sancho admitted to killing him.
On Sunday, he led police to seven sites, where he allegedly disposed of the victim's dismembered body in plastic bags.
He is currently being held in a prison on the island of Koh Samui as police continue their investigation into the murder, which they allege is premeditated.
Local media reported that investigations showed Mr Sancho had bought, among other things, a knife, rubber gloves and a bottle of cleaning agent last Tuesday, leading them to conclude that he had made plans to kill Arrieta.
Mr Sancho hails from a well-known Spanish acting dynasty. His mother is the actress Silvia Bronchalo, while his grandfather is the late actor Félix Ángel Sancho Gracia
Mr Sancho's family released a statement on Sunday asking for "maximum respect, both for Daniel Sancho himself and for the whole family, in these delicate moments of maximum confusion."
Investigations are ongoing as authorities continue to search for the rest of Arrieta's remains.