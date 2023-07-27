Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi moved out of jail to house arrest

The daughter of independence hero General Aung San, she emerged as a leader of the pro-democracy movement against the military dictatorship. She co-founded the National League for Democracy (NLD), but was put under house arrest in 1989.Awarded the Nobel peace prize, Ms Suu Kyi was one of the world's leading democracy icons. Her release from detention in 2010 was celebrated in Myanmar and around the world.But she was later criticised for defending her country against allegations of genocide at the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) after widespread claims that Myanmar had committed atrocities against Muslim Rohingya while her government was in power. Nearly a million of them have fled Myanmar in recent years, and now live as refugees in neighbouring Bangladesh.