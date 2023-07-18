US national held by N Korea after crossing border - UN
A US national has been detained in North Korea after crossing the border, a UN body says.
The United Nations Command, which operates the Demilitarised Zone and joint security area (JSA) that separates the north from South Korea, said the man did not have authorisation.
"A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident"
BBC News has contacted the US Department of State for comment.
There are currently six South Koreans in custody in North Korea.
Relations between the US and North Korea plummeted in 2017 after a US student who had been arrested a year earlier for stealing a propaganda sign was returned to the US in a comatose state and later died.
The Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separates the two Koreas and its border is one of the most heavily fortified areas in the world.
It is filled with landmines, surrounded by electric and barbed wire fencing and surveillance cameras. Armed guards are supposed to be on alert 24 hours a day.
Dozens of people escape North Korea every year but defections across the DMZ are extremely dangerous and rare.
