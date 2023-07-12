North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile after threatening US
North Korea has fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Japanese officials report.
The long-range missile has been in flight for more than an hour and is expected to land short of Japanese waters on Wednesday morning, Japan's defence minister said.
Pyongyang's launch comes after it threatened retaliation against alleged US spy plane incursions over its land.
Earlier this week it threatened to shoot down such planes.
Washington has dismissed the accusations, saying its military actions were in line with international law.
On Wednesday, both Japanese and South Korean military officials reported detecting the missile's launch around 10:00 local time (01:00 GMT).
Both countries later reported the missile was believed to be an ICBM, a long-range missile that can traverse continents.
ICBMs are particularly worrying because of their long range, including mainland United States.