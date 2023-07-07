Taylor Swift: What Asian fans did for her concert tickets

The excruciating wait played out on WhatsApp chats, TikTok and Twitter as people swapped strategies and tips - these included logging on ahead of time, perhaps even a day before, unlocking devices, and turning off sleep mode. Groups of friends, meanwhile, plotted to aim for different dates and seats so they so they could maximise their chances. Some even took a day off work, or cleared their schedule for the entire day. Others queued up using multiple devices and waited to see which one of them - laptop, tablet or mobile phone - would get to the virtual ticket counter first.