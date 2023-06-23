Kim Aris: Aung San Suu Kyi's son urges army to free her

Awarded the Nobel peace prize, Ms Suu Kyi was one of the world's leading democracy icons. Her release from nearly 15 years of detention in 2010 was celebrated in Myanmar and around the world. But she was later criticised for defending her country against allegations of genocide at the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) after widespread claims that Myanmar had committed atrocities against Muslim Rohingya while her government was in power. Nearly a million of them have fled Myanmar in recent years, and now live as refugees in neighbouring Bangladesh.