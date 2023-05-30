North Korea launches rocket after satellite warning
North Korea has launched a rocket shortly after announcing it planned to send up its first space satellite, sources in Japan and South Korea say.
Japan issued a warning to residents in the southern prefecture of Okinawa but later reported there was no danger of the rocket hitting its territory.
North Korea said earlier it planned to launch a satellite by 11 June to monitor US military activities.
Japan said it was ready to shoot down anything that threatened its territory.