Pita Limjaroenrat: Who is the leader of Thailand's Move Forward party?

Move Forward will continue to push forward lèse-majesté reforms, Mr Pita reiterated on Monday. "We will pass that in this parliament. And we will use the parliament to make sure that it is a comprehensive discussion with maturity, with transparency, in how we should move forward in the relationship between the monarchy and the masses," he added. Mr Pita was born to a wealthy Thai family with political connections. His father was an adviser in the agriculture ministry and his uncle was an aide of former ousted PM Thaksin Shinawatra.