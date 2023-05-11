Imran Khan: Pakistan's Supreme Court rules arrest was illegal
Pakistan's Supreme Court has ruled that former prime minister Imran Khan's dramatic arrest on corruption charges this week was illegal.
The court ordered Mr Khan's immediate release. His PTI party says the case against him is politically motivated.
At least 10 people have been killed and 2,000 arrested as violent protests have swept the country since he was held.
