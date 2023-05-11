Imran Khan: Pakistan's Supreme Court rules arrest was illegal
- Published
Pakistan's Supreme Court has ruled that former prime minister Imran Khan's dramatic arrest on corruption charges this week was illegal.
The court ordered Mr Khan's immediate release. His lawyers had argued that his detention from court premises in Islamabad on Tuesday was unlawful.
At least 10 people have been killed and 2,000 arrested as violent protests have swept the country since he was held.
Tuesday's arrest escalated growing tensions between him and the military.