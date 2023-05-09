Ex-PM Imran Khan arrested outside court in Pakistan
- Published
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested by paramilitary officers outside the High Court in the capital Islamabad.
Mr Khan was appearing in court on charges of corruption, which he says are politically motivated.
Reports said Mr Khan was detained by forces in armoured personnel carriers after entering the court compound.
He was ousted as PM in April last year and has been campaigning for early elections since then.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.