ispace: First private moon landing likely to have failed

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket vents during fueling before launching the HAKUTO-R Mission 1 from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on December 11, 2022Getty Images
The craft was launched by a SpaceX rocket in December
By George Wright
A Japanese company hoping to make history by carrying out the first private Moon landing says its mission is likely to have failed.

Communication was lost with the Hakuto-R lunar lander moments before it was due to touch down.

Engineers are investigating what happened.

The Tokyo-based iSpace had hoped the lander would release an exploratory rover, as well as a tennis-ball-sized robot developed by a toymaker.

The craft was launched by a SpaceX rocket in December, and has taken five months to reach its destination.

The United States, Russia and China are the only countries to have managed to put a robot on the lunar surface, all through government-sponsored programmes.

