ispace: First private moon landing likely to have failed
A Japanese company hoping to make history by carrying out the first private Moon landing says its mission is likely to have failed.
Communication was lost with the Hakuto-R lunar lander moments before it was due to touch down.
Engineers are investigating what happened.
The Tokyo-based iSpace had hoped the lander would release an exploratory rover, as well as a tennis-ball-sized robot developed by a toymaker.
The craft was launched by a SpaceX rocket in December, and has taken five months to reach its destination.
The United States, Russia and China are the only countries to have managed to put a robot on the lunar surface, all through government-sponsored programmes.