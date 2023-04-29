Thailand: Southeast Asia's 'weed wonderland'

Perhaps it's the familiar tales of hapless Westerners locked up for decades in the Bangkok Hilton that make the visitors seem a bit hesitant. But Mr Kruesopon assures them they can no longer be arrested for buying and consuming any part of the marijuana plant in Thailand, though he does not allow smoking in his shop. He believes the business will continue to grow. "You're going to have a few billion-dollar companies here - I guarantee it." But he also accepts that better regulation is essential "otherwise you're going to kill the golden goose".