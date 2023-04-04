BTS' Jimin first S Korea solo artist to top US Billboard charts
Jimin of K-pop supergroup BTS has become the first South Korean solo artist to top the US songs chart with his hit, Like Crazy.
The sultry slow jam made its debut this week in the number one spot of the Billboard Hot 100 list, which is based on sales, streaming and radio airplay.
The 27-year-old celebrated the record on Instagram, sharing the chart with his 49 million followers.
BTS was the first South Korean act to top the Billboards charts in 2020.
The tremendously popular boyband announced a hiatus last year to rest and pursue solo projects. Members are also completing their military service.
Jimin's success with Like Crazy reflects the group's sustained fandom worldwide, industry watchers say.
BTS have been the torchbearers of K-Pop music in the US, with six number one hits, including Dynamite and Butter.
The septet, composed of members Jimin, RM, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and V, were the world's second best-selling artist last year, behind Taylor Swift, according to industry tracker IFPI.
They were the number one selling artist the prior year when they released a major album.