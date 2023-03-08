Thai man jailed for insulting king over duck calendar

For two years before that King Vajiralongkorn, who had come to the throne in 2016, had chosen not to invoke the sweeping lese majeste law, or article 112 of the criminal code, recognising that its use in the past had tarnished the monarchy's image. But the boldness of the 2020 protests prompted a revival of the law, with a record number of prosecutions and record punishments. Critics also say the scope of what counts as an offence is widened. For example, protesters wearing skimpy crop-tops, similar to those sometimes worn by the king, and a protester wearing a pink dress similar to one worn by Queen Suthida were prosecuted. The criminalisation of cartoons featuring yellow ducks is another leap in the use of the law. The giant inflatable ducks became a feature of the 2020 protests when they were brought in to add an element of fun and ridicule in response to the heavy-handed riot-control tactics used by the police. They were not viewed at the time as satirising the monarchy, although the prosecution alleged at the trial that the way the ducks were dressed in the defendant's calendars did suggest a link with the king.