Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh eyes a victory for 'unseen' Asian communities

Cody Foo, who was neighbours with Yeoh in Ipoh when he was five, says: "I remember my mum wanted to hang out with her all the time. I knew she was important because my mum would call her Aunty Michelle Yeoh, not Aunty Michelle. I remember asking to play with her keychain once and she let me, happy that it kept a child occupied while she chatted with my mum. She was basically like any other Aunty."