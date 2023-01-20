Japan was the future but it's stuck in the past

On one of my last days in Tokyo, I went with a group of friends to a year-end street market. At one stall I rifled through boxes of beautiful old woodworking tools. A short distance away a group of young women dressed in gorgeous silk Kimonos stood chatting. At midday we squeezed into a tiny restaurant for a "set lunch" of grilled mackerel, sashimi and miso soup. The food, the cosy surroundings, the kindly old couple fussing over us - it had all become so familiar, so comfortable.