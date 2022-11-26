Imran Khan: First rally by former Pakistan PM since being shot at
- Published
Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan is attending a rally in Rawalpindi - his first public appearance since being shot at and injured.
Large crowds have gathered to listen to his address, in which he is expected to repeat calls for an early election.
Authorities have put up roadblocks and had urged Mr Khan to call off the rally, citing the risk of violence.
One person was killed and several others injured during the attack three weeks ago.
It happened as Mr Khan led a march, which was meant to end in the capital, Islamabad.
Mr Khan himself was injured in his right leg and underwent surgery.
He has accused the government of plotting the Wazirabad attack.
Authorities have rejected the accusation and released a video purporting to show a confession from a man they describe as the only suspect in the shooting.
On Saturday evening, Mr Khan's PTI party shared footage of Mr Khan walking through a crowd, having arrived to deliver a speech.
It also posted videos that showed convoys of vehicles heading for Rawalpindi - a city in which Pakistan's army is based.
Thousands of people were expected to gather for the event, described as the climax of Mr Khan's "long march".
Workers were pictured installing a bulletproof glass shield ahead of his appearance.
The former international cricket star was removed from office earlier this year after losing a confidence vote in parliament. He was later disqualified from holding public office.
He has been accused of failing to accurately declare details of presents he received and sold off while in office - including Rolex watches, a ring and cuff links.
Mr Khan denies any wrongdoing and describes the case against him as politically motivated.
Following his ejection from office, he has become a vocal critic of Pakistan's government and its powerful military leadership.
Mr Khan remains very popular in the country and attracts large turnouts at his rallies.
The government has repeatedly said it will hold a national poll next year, as planned.
Pakistan has a long history of deadly political violence. In the most high-profile case, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated at a public rally in 2007.