T. rex auction cancelled after skeleton doubts raised

It says that a lawyer for Mr Larson contacted Christie's, saying that the auction house had not made clear that parts of the skeleton were casts from Stan. After this, the newspaper reported, the online listing was changed to read: "Replica bones that were added to original bones (referred to as STAN™ elements) were created by, and purchased from, Black Hills Institute of Geological Research, Inc." The auction house's catalogue is also said to have confirmed that none of Shen's teeth are original. The listing has since been taken down and the BBC was unable to confirm what it said.