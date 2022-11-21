Malaysia election: Why isn't there a government yet?

What very few predicted was that Barisan Nasional (BN) would perform so badly, winning only 30 seats, half the number it won in 2018. The UMNO leadership had pushed hard for this election to be held early, rather than next year, because a string of by-election wins had convinced them they might do well enough to regain power. It was a disastrous miscalculation, leaving the party which ran Malaysia for more than six decades as, at best, a junior partner in a new coalition government.