Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan shot and wounded at protest march
Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, has been shot and wounded in the leg in an attack on his protest march in the eastern city of Wazirabad.
A senior aide told AFP news agency it was "an attempt to kill him", but police are yet to confirm that he was the target.
Members of his PTI party said another four people were hurt in the shooting.
Mr Khan, 70, was leading the march on the capital Islamabad to demand snap elections after he was ousted in April.
The former prime minister was seen being taken to a hospital in Lahore. A party spokesman said he had been hit in the shin.
Another party leader, provincial health minister Yasmeen Rashid, said Mr Khan was in a stable condition.
A male suspect was later arrested, according to Pakistan's Geo TV.
Last month, Pakistan's election commission disqualified Mr Khan from holding public office in a case described by the former star cricketer as politically motived.
He had been accused of incorrectly declaring details of gifts from foreign dignitaries and proceeds from their alleged sale. The gifts included Rolex watches, a ring and a pair of cuff links.