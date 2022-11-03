Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan shot and wounded at protest march
- Published
Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, has been shot and wounded in the leg in an attack on his protest march in the eastern city of Wazirabad.
A senior aide told AFP news agency it was "an attempt to kill him", but police are yet to confirm that he was the target.
Members of his PTI party said another four people were hurt in the shooting.
Mr Khan, 70, was leading the march on the capital Islamabad to demand snap elections after he was ousted in April.
The former prime minister was seen being taken to a hospital in Lahore. A party spokesman said he had been hit in the shin.
Another party leader, provincial health minister Yasmeen Rashid, said Mr Khan was in a stable condition.
A male suspect was later arrested, according to Pakistan's Geo TV.
Footage has now emerged showing a conscious Imran Khan with a bandage on his right leg being taken away in a vehicle after the shooting.
Videos shared on social media show one PTI member with a bandage on his face and blood on his clothing, saying that people should pray for Mr Khan and all those injured.
Current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the shooting and ordered an immediate investigation.
Mr Khan has been leading a protest march - the second such rally this year - for the past seven days, calling for new elections.
The government has repeatedly said it will hold elections next year, as planned.
Last month, Pakistan's election commission disqualified Mr Khan from holding public office in a case described by the former star cricketer as politically motived.
He had been accused of incorrectly declaring details of gifts from foreign dignitaries and proceeds from their alleged sale. The gifts included Rolex watches, a ring and a pair of cuff links.