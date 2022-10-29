Dozens in cardiac arrest in Halloween crowds in South Korea
Dozens of people are reported to be in cardiac arrest in a popular night spot in South Korea's capital, Seoul.
President Yoon Suk-Yeol ordered a disaster response team to Itaewon, Yongsan-gu district.
The fire department said there had been 81 reports of "shortness of breath" amid reports of a crush.
There were reportedly 100,000 night revellers in the area celebrating the first outdoor no-mask Halloween event since the pandemic.
Video footage shows a number of people being treated on the street by emergency services, surrounded by large crowds.