Dozens in cardiac arrest in Halloween crowds in South Korea
- Published
Dozens of people are reported to be in cardiac arrest after a reported crush among crowds in a popular nightlife area of South Korea's capital, Seoul.
Videos show a number of unconscious people being treated on the street by emergency services, surrounded by large crowds in the Itaewon area of the city.
President Yoon Suk-Yeol ordered disaster responders to the area, where thousands gathered ahead of Halloween.
Officials said there had been 81 reports of "shortness of breath".
There were reportedly 100,000 revellers in the area celebrating the first outdoor no-mask Halloween event since the pandemic.
Social media messages posted earlier in the evening show some people remarking that the Itaewon area was so crowded that it felt unsafe.