Two US warships sail through Taiwan Strait
- Published
Two US warships are passing through the Taiwan Strait, the US Navy has announced.
It is the first such operation to take place since tensions between Taiwan and China increased following a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan earlier in August.
China reacted by holding large-scale military drills in the area.
The US and some other Western navies routinely sailed through the strait in recent years.
Washington says the two guided-missile cruisers are demonstrating freedom of navigation through international waters.
Beijing views such actions as provocative and maintains that the island of Taiwan is an integral part of Chinese territory.
The US Navy said in a statement that the transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrated the "United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific".
China and Taiwan: The basics
- Why do China and Taiwan have poor relations? China sees the self-ruled island as a part of its territory and insists it should be unified with the mainland, by force if necessary
- How is Taiwan governed? The island has its own constitution, democratically elected leaders, and about 300,000 active troops in its armed forces
- Who recognises Taiwan? Only a few countries recognise Taiwan. Most recognise the Chinese government in Beijing instead. The US has no official ties with Taiwan but does have a law which requires it to provide the island with the means to defend itself