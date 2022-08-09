Issey Miyake: Japanese fashion designer dies aged 84
Revolutionary Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake has died, aged 84, his company has announced.
Known for his innovative styles and perfume, Miyake built a global fashion brand, which included designing Steve Jobs' iconic turtle neck jumpers.
He was known to experiment with traditional and modern techniques during his career of more than 50 years.
Miyake died of liver cancer on Friday, and a private funeral has already taken place, Japanese media is reporting.
