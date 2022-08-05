Partition: My journey to the ‘place no-one spoke of’

The grandson and great-grandson of the man who saved Ishar took Sparsh's hands and walked him through the village. They reached a courtyard. A building stood at its edge. Then the grandson said to Sparsh: "This was the mosque that your grandfather used to live next to." He then pointed to a mud brick house and explained how that was the plot where Ishar had lived. Sparsh walked towards the centre of the courtyard and instinctively fell to his knees, putting his head and both palms to the dusty cracked earth. Eventually, when he stood up, the two grandsons - one Hindu, one Muslim - embraced.