Huge fire engulfs ferry in Philippines
A fire has engulfed a ferry carrying 165 people in the central Philippines and rescuers have saved at least 116 so far.
The Philippine Coast Guard says the Mama Mary-Chloe was sailing between the islands of Bohol and Leyte.
Video on its Facebook page showed survivors ashore in Hilongos, on Leyte. The boat, with 157 passengers and eight crew, had sailed from Ubay, on Bohol.
Some reports say children had to jump from the boat before being picked up.
A YouTube video showed a huge fire on board the vessel with thick black billowing smoke and many people in the water.