Shane Warne: Australian cricket legend died from natural causes - police
Australian cricket legend Shane Warne's death in Thailand was from natural causes, police have confirmed.
A senior Thai police official said the post mortem exam showed no signs of foul play in the 52-year-old's death.
Warne was found unresponsive on Friday at a villa on the island of Koh Samui, where he was holidaying with friends.
His body will now be handed to consular officials to be returned to his family, police say. He is to be given a state funeral in Australia.
Warne is survived by his three children with former wife Simone Callahan.