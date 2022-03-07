Shane Warne: Australian cricket legend died from natural causes - police
Australian cricket legend Shane Warne's death in Thailand on Friday was from natural causes, police have confirmed.
A senior Thai police official said the post mortem exam showed no signs of foul play in the 52-year-old's death.
Warne, who is considered to be one of the greatest cricketers of all time, was found unresponsive on Koh Samui island, where he was holidaying.
The Australian government is bringing his body back to Australia where he will be given a state funeral.
A spokesman for the Thai police said the player's family had been informed of the result of a post mortem and accepted it.
Warne is survived by his three children with former wife Simone Callahan.
His mastery of leg-spin - a style of bowling that declined during the 1970s and 1980s when fast bowlers dominated - revolutionised cricket.
He took 708 Test wickets, the second most of all time, in 145 matches across a stellar 15-year international career.
Warne helped Australia win the 1999 50-over World Cup.
In 2000, he was named one of the five Wisden cricketers of the century, alongside Sir Donald Bradman, Sir Garfield Sobers, Sir Jack Hobbs and Sir Viv Richards.
He retired from international cricket in 2007, going on to a career as a commentator, pundit and coach.