Afghanistan: Six-year-old boy rescued from well dies
- Published
A boy who was trapped in an Afghanistan well for four days has died.
Rescuers had pulled the six-year-old boy named Haider from the well on Friday afternoon after working round the clock to rescue him.
But a local journalist told the BBC that the boy was unresponsive and not breathing when he was pulled out of the well in the southern Zabul province.
Rescuers had reported that there had been no sound coming out of the well since Thursday.