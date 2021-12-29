Stand News: Police arrest six from Hong Kong independent news outlet
Hong Kong police have arrested six people from an online media outlet for "conspiracy to publish seditious publications".
Police did not identify the publication but they are believed to be from Stand News, an independent news outlet in Hong Kong.
The three men and three women are between 34 and 73 years old.
More than 200 police officers were also sent to raid the publication's office, with search operations still underway.
Police said in a statement that they were authorised to "search and seize relevant journalistic materials".
Footage posted on Stand News' Facebook page showed multiple police officers at the door of deputy assignment director Ronson Chan early Wednesday morning.
They held up what appeared to be a court warrant to investigate the alleged crime.
Pop star turned democracy icon Denise Ho, who was a former board member of Stand News, was also one of those arrested.
She confirmed in a Facebook post that she had been arrested on the same charge, and had been taken to Western District Police Station.
Hong Kong authorities have been cracking down on democratic freedoms in the city following the enactment of a controversial national security law that has seen pro-democracy papers close down, activists arrested and thousands of residents flee overseas.