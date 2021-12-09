Afghan women: Secret diaries of changing lives

It has been exactly 100 days since the Taliban swept across Afghanistan and into Kabul. In most provinces, including the capital, Kabul, girls remain banned from going to secondary school and women are still barred from their places of work, their roles left empty or filled by men. The economy is collapsing because of the loss of international aid, and cold winter temperatures have arrived. According to the World Food Programme, 95% of Afghans don't have enough food.