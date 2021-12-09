Afghan women: Secret diaries of changing lives

Elsewhere in the city, Khatera, a geography teacher, is starting a new lesson - her 40 students, all teenage boys, flick through their books to find the right page. Before long, other teachers enter the classroom, holding their phones. There are conflicting reports on Facebook: some say the Taliban are in Qargha, a town on the outskirts of Kabul, some that they're in Koht-e Sangi, already inside the city. The headteacher soon stops lessons and sends everyone home.