Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai convicted for taking part in Tiananmen vigil
Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, along with two other prominent activists, has been found guilty for taking part in an unauthorised Tiananmen vigil.
Lai, former journalist Gwyneth Ho, and activist Chow Hang Tung, were convicted on charges of unlawful assembly.
They were among thousands who defied a ban and took part in a vigil last June commemorating the 1989 crackdown at Beijing's Tiananmen Square.
More than two dozen politicians and activists have been charged over it.