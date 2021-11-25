BBC News

Solomon Islands: Australia to send peacekeeping troops amid riots

Image source, Reuters
Images on social media showed government buildings, businesses in Chinatown and a police station being set ablaze in the unrest

Australia has said it will send peace keeping troops to Solomon Islands as riots rocked the capital city of Honiara for a second day.

The violence began on Wednesday when protestors stormed parliament in a bid to topple PM Manasseh Sogavare.

The rioting crowds set fire to government buildings, a police station and businesses in Chinatown.

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison said the troops would provide stability and security.

He added that he had received a request for assistance from Mr Sogavare.

