Solomon Islands: Australia to send peacekeeping troops amid riots
Australia has said it will send peace keeping troops to Solomon Islands as riots rocked the capital city of Honiara for a second day.
The violence began on Wednesday when protestors stormed parliament in a bid to topple PM Manasseh Sogavare.
The rioting crowds set fire to government buildings, a police station and businesses in Chinatown.
Australian prime minister Scott Morrison said the troops would provide stability and security.
He added that he had received a request for assistance from Mr Sogavare.